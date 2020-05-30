Left Menu
FaZe Clan, OG advance to semis of Gamers Without Borders event

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 03:23 IST
FaZe Clan, OG advance to semis of Gamers Without Borders event
Representative image

FaZe Clan and OG each secured a sweep on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Gamers Without Borders esports charity event. Faze Clan breezed past G2 Esports after posting a 13-7 win on Inferno and 13-3 romp on Train during their quarterfinal match of the $2 million Counter Strike: Global Offensive division.

Marcelo "coldzera" David recorded 36 kills and Helvijs "broky" Saukants had a plus-15 kill differential for FaZe Clan, who advance to face Natus Vincere in the semifinals on Saturday. Natus Vincere received a bye into the semifinals. OG dispatched Fnatic after securing 13-7 wins on both Mirage and Train. Isaa "ISSAA" Murad registered 40 kills and a plus-19 differential for OG, who will challenge mousesports in the semifinals on Saturday. Like Natus Vincere, mousesports also received a bye into the semifinals.

Six European CS:GO teams will compete in a single-elimination event Friday through Sunday, and two North American sides, 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, will square off in a single show match on Saturday. Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams' prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

The European CS:GO event will see the teams battling for a $1.75 million prize pool, with $750,000 donated to charity in the name of the winning team and $500,000 being donated on behalf of the runner-up. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

The entire event will utilize CS:GO's MR12 (Max Rounds 12) format. Competitive CS:GO matches typically use the MR15 (Max Round 15) format. The North American showdown will be a best-of-three match on the MR12 format. The winner will have $150,000 donated to charity in its name, and the loser will have a $100,000 donation made on its behalf.

Matches will be available for streamed viewing on Gamers Without Borders' Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels.

