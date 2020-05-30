Left Menu
Development News Edition

Where protests are expected following Minneapolis 'I can't breathe' death

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 04:48 IST
Where protests are expected following Minneapolis 'I can't breathe' death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country, with more demonstrations expected on Friday.

Protesters were planning marches and rallies to demand that police be held accountable for Floyd's death, an incident seen on a bystander's video. The Floyd case also focused attention on local incidents linked to racism and policing. Below is a partial list of cities where protests are expected:

MINNEAPOLIS After three nights in which peaceful rallies gave way to arson, looting and vandalism, authorities were on the alert for further unrest on Friday in the country's epicenter of rage over Floyd's death, even after the officer who pinned him by the neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed the state's National Guard in an effort to halt any further destruction after arson and looting the previous night. NEW YORK

Several groups gathered on Friday afternoon for a "We can't breathe" vigil and rally in lower Manhattan pressing for legislation outlawing the police "chokehold," used by a city police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who was also black. Both Garner and Floyd were heard to gasp, "I can't breathe" before they lost consciousness.

Organizers also are calling for charges to be brought against a white woman who became an infamous social media personality overnight after she called police on a black man in Central Park who asked her to keep her dog on a leash. ATLANTA

About 1,000 protesters marched from downtown's Centennial Olympic Park to the state capitol, blocking traffic and an interstate highway along the way. The demonstration was intended not only to call attention to the death of Floyd but also to the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a black jogger whose shooting in Brunswick, Georgia, was captured on video. Three white men were charged in his death earlier this month. “I just want people to understand our anger," protest organizer Zoe Bambara said in a statement. "We have a right to be angry.”

LOUISVILLE Following a night of violence in the Kentucky city, police were bracing for more street protests on Friday over the killing of Floyd and several others, including Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home in March.

During a night of protests on Thursday, at least seven people were shot, one critically. DETROIT

A "March Against Police Brutality" was held late Friday afternoon outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. Many chanted "No justice no peace." Among the signs being carried were: "End police brutality" and "I won't stop yelling until everyone can breathe." DENVER

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered for a second day of protests as police looked on. On Thursday night, Denver police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds where some were vandalizing parked cars at the state capitol and blocking traffic. There were 13 arrests related to the protests.

HOUSTON Hundreds gathered in a protest organized by the group Black Lives Matter at Houston's City Hall, and the crowd spilled onto Interstate 45's entrance ramp near downtown Friday. The crowd chanted, "I can't breathe" and "No justice, no peace," local media reported.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

With Goa witnessing a huge influx of people in the last couple of days, the Pramod Sawant government is planning to go back to its previous system of issuing travel passes that require approval by authorities, in place of the self-generated...

'I can't breathe' protests spread across America after Minneapolis killing

Thousands of protesters stormed the perimeter of Barclays Center in New York as protests spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police ...

Godrej Professional Announces Suraksha Salon Program to Support Salons For Post-lockdown Operations

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Indian salon i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020