Psyonix ponies up $300K for community Rocket League events

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 07:24 IST
Game-maker Psyonix announced Friday that it is putting up $300,000 to back a series of 10 community-based Rocket League events running June 4-Aug. 9. Psyonix wrote in a statement posted on its website, "We know that Rocket League and Rocket League Esports both have incredibly passionate and amazing communities and we wanted to give back to those that continue to support competition and fandom around the globe. ...

"When we looked at the month of June, we knew we wanted to pack it full of meaningful competitions, but we also knew that we wanted to invest back into our community. So, we turned to some of the best Rocket League tournament organizers and community members around the world. We wanted to make sure these tournaments were fun and gave both professionals and up-and-comers the chance to rev their engines and play in tournaments that were put together to entertain and engage our growing competitive community." The announcement comes in the middle of the Fusion Rocket League event, a $25,000 tournament hosted by John "Johnnyboi_i" MacDonald. With two days of action to go, Spacestation Gaming, Rogue and Affinity still have a chance to win the North American championship. The European tournament begins Monday.

Johnnyboi_i also will host one of the 10 upcoming events. The newly announced tournaments are:

--CCA Summer Series, presented by College Carball Association, June 4-Aug.9 --Codename: COVERT, presented by Demar "Dazerin" Williams, June 8-14

--The Eurocup 10K, presented by Treyven "Lethamyr" Robitaille: June 9, 11, 13, 14 --The Brawl 10K, presented by Adam "Lawler" Thornton: June 15-20

--Salt Mine 2, presented by Johnnyboi_i: June 21-28, July 1-5 --RLO Grand Slam, presented by RL Oceania: June 23-24, June 27-28

--LATAM Championship, presented by Rocket Street: June 20-21, June 27-28, July 1-5 --The Kickoff, presented by APL Esports: June 27-28, July 4-5, July 11-12

--Summer Shuffle, presented by Beyond The Summit: July 7-12 --Summer Grand Prix, presented by Rocket Baguette: July 13-19

Lawler's event will include eight invited teams -- G2 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, NRG Esports, Rogue, Team Envy, Cloud9, Pittsburgh Knights and Susquehanna Soniqs -- plus eight qualifiers from open play. "Overall, it's been a humbling experience," Lawler said, according to ESPN. "From where The Brawl started, a tournament made for pros, has led to partnerships with ESPN Esports and Psyonix willing to back it with funding. Hopefully this is just the beginning."

--Field Level Media

