Afghan journalist, technician at state-run channel killed in blast

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:22 IST
The Taliban said in a statement that its fighters were not responsible for the attack and no other militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, which took place during the evening rush hour. Image Credit: ANI

A journalist and a technician were killed and at least seven people were wounded when a private bus carrying employees of an Afghan television station was bombed in Kabul on Saturday, the channel's chief executive said.

The Taliban said in a statement that its fighters were not responsible for the attack and no other militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, which took place during the evening rush hour. "Our colleagues Mir Wahed Shah, an economic reporter, and Shafiq Amiri, an employee in the technical department, were martyred in the incident," said Mohammad Rafi Rafiq Sediqi, chief executive of the state-run Khurshid TV station. He said six other reporters and a driver were wounded in the blast, which the interior ministry described as a militant attack.

Taliban and other Islamist insurgents have repeatedly targeted Afghan journalists, killing 15 in 2018, the deadliest year yet for the Afghan media, according to the media freedom group Reporters Without Borders. Last year, two employees of Khurshid TV were killed and two were wounded in a similar attack.

The Taliban warned the Afghan media last year to stop broadcasting what it called "anti-Taliban statements". In 2016, a Taliban suicide bomber rammed his car into a bus carrying employees of Tolo TV, the country's largest private broadcaster, killing seven journalists.

The Taliban said Tolo was producing propaganda for the U.S. military and western-backed Afghan government.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

