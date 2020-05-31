Left Menu
Cloud9 sweep Gen.G in DreamHack Masters Spring – NA

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 06:42 IST
Cloud9 swept Gen.G Esports on Saturday to secure second place in Group B in the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. Both Cloud9 (2-1) and Gen.G -- who claimed third place in Group B with a 1-2 record -- advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which saw Group A play finish on May 24, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All matches in the playoffs, scheduled for June 8-14, will be best-of-three, except for the best-of-five final. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A. 100 Thieves won group Group B and advanced to the upper-bracket final against FURIA.

On Saturday, C9 took Dust II 16-14 and completed the sweep with a 16-9 win on Train. C9's Ricky "floppy" Kemery led all players with 53 kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential. The next best player on C9 finished with an even K-D differential. Timothy "autimatic" Ta led Gen.G with 48 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America final group standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17 2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

3. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9 4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B 1. 100 Thieves, 2-1, plus-28

2. Cloud9, 2-1, minus-3 3. Gen.G Esports, 1-2, minus-18

4. Evil Geniuses, 1-2, minus-7 DreamHack Masters Spring -- North America prize pool, with money winnings and Pro Tour points

1. $40,000, 320 points 2. $20,000, 190 points

3. $15,000, 130 points 4. $10,000, 85 points

5-6. $5,000, 55 points 7-8. $2,500, no points -- Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses

--Field Level Media

