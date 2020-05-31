Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians launch SOS campaign to travel home with minor children having US citizenship

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 09:55 IST
Indians launch SOS campaign to travel home with minor children having US citizenship

A group of 85 distressed Indians in the US have launched a SOS campaign to travel back home, urging the Indian government to allow their minor children having American citizenship with valid Indian visas to accompany them to India. Travel to India by a non-Indian citizen, except for certain categories of those having Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card, is barred due to strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The OCI card is issued to the people of Indian-origin, allowing them a visa-free travel in most of the cases. It also gives them certain privileges like that of an Indian citizen except for buying agricultural land, voting, running for election and working in government. The group of Indian parents on Saturday, in a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassy and its diplomatic missions in the US, expressed their wish to travel back to India and urged the authorities to allow their minor children with US citizenship to travel with them.

The parents, who have over the past few weeks joined hands on WhatsApp and Facebook, have kids who are born in the US, thus are American citizens and do not have OCI cards. “For these reasons, we humbly request you to allow minors who are American citizens with valid Indian visas to travel to India,” wrote these parents.

“We are sure the Indian Government does not mean to discriminate against us simply because of a completely unforeseen and unprecedented event completely beyond our control. "Like our fellow Indian citizens who are flying back to India thanks to the Vande Bharat mission, we too have valid reasons to fly back to India. But we cannot because our minor children cannot be left alone in the US to fend for themselves,” the group said. The members of the group belong to various parts of the US, including California, New Jersey, Washington, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Maryland, South Carolina, and Minnesota.

One stranded Indian parent have also joined the group from Malaysia. “We are Indians stranded in the US due to this tragic pandemic. We wish to fly back to India. We are also parents to minor children. Our children are American citizens by virtue of their birth here. Our children have valid Indian visas on their passports,” they said in the emailed letter. While the number of signatories is 85, but if taken into account their spouses and kids, the number of those stranded and wanting to fly back home would run into more than 250.

According to the letter, at this moment their minor kids cannot obtain OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) status right now because OCI processing has been stalled for several months and many of us applied for it in January this year and are still waiting for it, and some of them have infants too young for them to have applied for OCIs before the COVID crisis. “Some of our American visas are about to expire or have expired (and wouldn't be renewed due to max out or job losses) making our children ineligible to apply for OCI. Some of us have entry visa, e-visa/emergency visa, but not OCI. Some of us after waiting for OCI for so long, have applied for visa but are unable to get it,” the letter said.

Further, OCI students with OCI parents are unable to travel even though their parents are Indian residents, the letter said. “We are grateful for the Vande Bharat mission and for the recent government order allowing certain categories of OCI cardholders to travel to India. But Indian parents of visa-holder children should not be treated any differently from Indian parents of OCI cardholder children,” they wrote in the letter.

“My younger daughter has emergency visa but no OCI which is preventing me to go to India,” one of the parents Deeprekha De told PTI. She, along with her daughters Sahana (11) and Sohana (6), have been living in Liverpool, New York. Deeprekha and her husband both are IT Professionals but her husband works from Canada and is currently stranded there. She said that she had applied for an emergency visa for her younger daughter after her mother had a kidney failure in India but the family was unable to fly to India due to the termination of flight operations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-captain Hanif Khan claims Pakistan hockey team smuggled goods in 1983

Former Pakistan hockey captain Hanif Khan has accused some of his teammates of indulging in smuggling valuable goods into the country while returning from a tour of Hong Kong way back in 1983. Opening up a scandal, Hanif revealed that wh...

Nawaz Sharif's leaked photo sparks debate over his health

A fresh picture of Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif taking tea at a London caf along with some members of his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on his health with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf mem...

Soccer-Athletic Bilbao coach Garitano handed contract extension

Athletic Bilbao manager Gaizka Garitano has renewed his contract until June 2021, the Spanish club said in a statement on Sunday. Garitano took charge of Athletic in December 2018 and steered them away from the relegation zone.He led them t...

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital here. According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020