Left Menu
Development News Edition

Communal tension in Pak's Quetta city over mob lynching of youth

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:01 IST
Communal tension in Pak's Quetta city over mob lynching of youth

Communal tension and protests have erupted in Pakistan's Quetta city after a mob, most of them believed to be from Shia Hazara community, allegedly lynched a Pushtun youth and severely injured his two friends. The capital city of the restive Baluchistan province remained tense and partially shut down on Sunday after the brutal lynching of the youth named Bilal Khan at a hair dresser's shop in Hazara town area on Friday night. The gruesome incident was filmed on mobile phones and the footage was shared on social media, triggering protest.

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching which is said to have occurred over a monetary dispute while another version is that the three youths, who belonged to Pushtun community, had filmed some women of the Hazara community on their mobile phones. The video footage shared on social media showed the three youths lying on the ground beaten and partially naked and people screaming and running from the hairdresser shop.

The footage purportedly showed police rushing to the scene and turning a blind eye to some people escaping from the scene. The incident triggered tension in Quetta and a large number of people gathered, demanding arrest of the culprits.

The protestors chanted slogans against the murderers and marched on roads with the body of the lynched youth. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal suspended three police officers of the area over their failure to disperse the mob.

Communal tensions between the Hazara community and Pushtun speaking people in the province have emerged in the past as well and government officials said the latest incident was being used by some people to stoke more fire and trouble between the two communities. The Hazara community has been the target of several terror attacks in recent years.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it fires staff amid virus

Dubais long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Emirates, the jewel of th...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020