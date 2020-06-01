Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7 is called Radioactive Agent

Radioactive Agent is the name of Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7, Activision announced on Twitter. The new season will be coming out later this week, per the tweet on Saturday from the official Call of Duty: Mobile account.

While the complete list of new features coming in the season has yet to be revealed, a teaser showed the Gulag making its way to the game. In addition, an expansion to the battle royale map and a new CoD: Mobile exclusive map, Tunisia, are also expected.