Pak summons India's acting envoy over expulsion of two high commission officials on espionage charges

Pakistan on Monday summoned India's acting High Commissioner to the country to register a strong protest over India's decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage. India on Sunday declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission as "persona non grata" on charges of espionage and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two officials, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught red-handed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell while they were obtaining sensitive documents relating to India's security installations from an Indian national in exchange for money, official sources said in New Delhi. "The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 four hours," the MEA said in a statement.

"2 officials of High Commission of Pakistan (PHC) in New Delhi, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught red-handed in a joint operation by Military Intelligence, Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau team while obtaining documents of Indian security establishment from an Indian and handing him over money and an iPhone," sources added. According to Military intelligence, these two officials were under their radar for about a year for involvement in espionage activities.