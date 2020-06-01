Left Menu
Development News Edition

China adviser says reviving consumption is key to growth

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:21 IST
China adviser says reviving consumption is key to growth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese policymakers are looking to achieve economic growth this year through consumption and high-tech investment instead of rushing to finance wasteful infrastructure projects, an influential Chinese economist at a top state think-tank said. Cai Fang, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), told Reuters in an interview that the government had learned its lessons from the massive stimulus it implemented in 2008 to counter the global financial crisis, which led to a surge in debt.

"In the past, we let projects go forward even if they didn't meet the investment requirement because we felt we had to stimulate hard," he said. For the first time since 2002, China scrapped an annual growth target this year, reflecting a more cautious easing stance, amid uncertainties brought on by the novel coronavirus crisis as well as mounting tension with the United States.

While the government would support infrastructure spending, priority would be given to investments in so-called new infrastructure sectors that the government is counting on for the next wave of scientific breakthroughs, such as 5G, as well as to consumption, which has become the driving force of gross domestic product growth. Cai said the second wave of coronavirus infections as possible, and control measures may be in place for the long haul.

But he was also optimistic that China's economy had hit bottom after the virus brought most business activity to a halt in the first quarter when the economy contracted by 6.8%. Premier Li Keqiang gave reassurances in a closely watched speech to parliament on Thursday that China had room to stimulate the economy.

But there has been heated debate among economists over whether the central bank should monetize the fiscal deficit through quantitative easing. Cai called such a move "unnecessary", arguing that monetary conditions have been loose enough, and fiscal policy should step up.

"When everyone is at home, what is the use of loose money? Who wants these loans? They may also become non-performing loans if lent out. Now, as some migrant workers still have not returned to work, fiscal policy should be more forceful in protecting people's livelihood," Cai said. "And when employment improves, demand recovers and companies start to invest again, monetary policy will need to play a bigger role," he said. ($1 = 7.1332 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Process of declaring containment zones changed in city to normalise situation

Though there is a dip in coronavirus cases in north Kolkata and status quo in its central part, the city is witnessing steep rise of COVID-19 patients in the south and its adjoining suburbs, a senior official said on Monday. As steps are be...

Schools set to orientate teachers on COVID-19 environment

Following the postponed reopening of schools to 8 June 2020, schools around the country are set to use the first week of June to induct and orientate teachers on the COVID-19 school environment and to ensure the readiness of each facility f...

Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to ...

WHO: Pandemic disrupted some treatments

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020