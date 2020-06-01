Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson's sister defends lockdown journeys

PTI | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:01 IST
Boris Johnson's sister defends lockdown journeys
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's sister Rachel Johnson has defended journeys between her two residences during the coronavirus lockdown because she is classified as a key worker as a journalist. The 54-year-old radio host is currently based in Somerset but drives up around 150 miles (241 km) to London regularly for her show with LBC Radio.

According to 'The Sunday Mirror', Rachel would be seen as breaking lockdown rules as she sometimes then stays behind in her London home with her sons. "In line with the majority of broadcasters she is afforded key worker status," a spokesperson for Rachel told the newspaper.

"The show finishes at 7 pm. As it's a four-hour journey back, she sometimes stays over. In line with the guidance, she makes a concerted effort to stay alert at all times," the spokesperson said. The newspaper report of Johnson's sister's alleged breach comes days after the UK PM's top aide Dominic Cummings dominated the headlines for a 260-mile (418 km) drive from his London home to his father's farm in Durham at the peak of the lockdown at the end of March.

Local Durham Police have since conducted an investigation into the issue and concluded that he did not commit a legal offense with that drive and termed a second shorter drive as a "minor breach". Downing Street said the UK PM, who had defended his Chief Strategy Adviser's actions as reasonable given his childcare requirements, considers the matter closed after the police probe.

"It doesn't look good for anyone… First, his friend Dom and now his sister has been caught bending the rules, if not breaking them," the 'Mirror' quoted a government source as saying, as part of a report which included pictures of Rachel Johnson returning to her London residence after a round of tennis.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian soccer considers allowing fans into stadiums in July

Italian soccer is considering allowing fans into stadiums next month. The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on June 20.The document specifies teams must go on and...

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the states borders, reopened in line with the Centres fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Vij said tha...

Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capit...

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020