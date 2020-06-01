Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with 'Cook Off'

Zimbabwean film Cook Off, a romance about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition, premiered on Netflix on Monday, a debut that its makers hope will propel the country's small film sector to global audiences. Zimbabwe often grabs headlines for its economic woes and political crises, but producer Joe Njagu said the film sought to project a different image. Music industry hits pause to reflect as U.S. protests rage

Leading record labels will mark "Black Out Tuesday" this week, suspending business and working with communities to fight racial inequality after protests erupted in the United States following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody. Several top artists have also spoken out in response to the death and subsequent demonstrations, some of which have turned violent.