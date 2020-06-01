T1 part ways with backup mid laner Gori

T1 confirmed Monday that substitute mid-laner Tae-Wood "Gori" Kim is no longer on the organization's League of Legends roster. The 19-year-old Gori, who joined T1 in 2018 when the team was still known as SK Telecom T1, is now a free agent.

"We thank him for his commitment so far and wish him all the best," the team posted on Facebook. With Gori's exit, Ju-hyeon "Closer" Lee becomes the substitute mid-laner for T1 heading into the League Champions Korea Summer Split.