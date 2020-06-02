Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTV goes dark, record labels hit pause as U.S. protests rage

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 02:12 IST
MTV goes dark, record labels hit pause as U.S. protests rage
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Youth television channel MTV and other stablemate channels said they will go dark around the world on Monday to mark the death in police custody of George Floyd, joining other U.S. entertainment outlets in condemning racial inequality.

MTV will be joined by its other ViacomCBS youth and music channels, including Comedy Central, CMT, and VH1, at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) in an eight minute, 46 second blackout - the length of time they said that a white Minneapolis police officer last week knelt on the neck of Floyd, a black man. Floyd's death has prompted mass protests in cities around the United States decrying the treatment of black Americans, polarizing the country politically and racially.

"We are seeing the tragic impact of discrimination affect our community in a myriad of ways – including the disproportionate number of people of color who have been impacted by COVID-19 – another life or death fight for our breath," Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS domestic networks, said in an internal note to staff that was seen by Reuters. The TV networks will also provide a call to action encouraging audiences to link up with racial justice organization Color of Change.

The move by MTV follows calls by leading record labels to suspend business, delay new music releases, and pledge support for racial justice organizations in the wake of Floyd's death. Warner Music Group, Universal Music, Sony Music, and other record labels have issued pledges and support for the 'Black Out Tuesday' initiative.

Multiple musicians, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Jay-Z have spoken out in response to the death and subsequent demonstrations, some of which have turned violent. "We're broken and we're disgusted... If you are white, black, brown or anything in between I am sure you feel (left) hopeless by the racism going on in America right now," Beyonce posted in an Instagram video.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to Chinas push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on ...

Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homi...

Popovich rips 'deranged' Trump for lack of leadership

Enraged San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sharply criticized the lack of leadership shown by President Donald Trump and called him a coward in the wake of week-long protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Popovich told The Nati...

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression, according to a Minneapolis televisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020