A state media outlet says a Chinese doctor has died from COVID-19 after four months of treatment. Internet news site The Paper said word of Hu Weifeng's death was received from a hospital source Tuesday morning. If confirmed, it would mark the first reported fatality from the disease in China in weeks.

No new deaths were registered Tuesday by the central government's National Health Commission, whose reports cover events occurring over the previous 24 hours. According to the media report, Hu had been a doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital, one of the hardest-hit institutions in the central Chinese city that is believed to be the epicenter of the global pandemic.

While no official count has been given, dozens of health workers caught the virus during the initial phase of the outbreak in Wuhan and at least half a dozen have died. New cases have dropped to zero in Wuhan over recent weeks and the city of 11 million is moving to re-open more classrooms and campuses.