PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:33 IST
PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border. The conversation took place amid a stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh after skirmish last month in Sikkim.

A PMO release said that the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in the two countries and need for reforms in the World Health Organisation. "The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," the release said

This is the first interaction between the two leaders since the US President offered to mediate in the "raging border dispute" between India and China. Both India and China later said they were engaged to resolve the border issue. Amid border tensions, India had last month said that Chinese side has undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns and termed as "inaccurate" any suggestion that its troops had undertaken activity across LAC in Western or Sikkim sector.

India said that its troops fully abide by the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border. Face-offs have taken place along LAC following attempts by Chinese troops at incursions. (ANI)

