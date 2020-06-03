Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Floyd, a 'gentle giant,' remembered in hometown Houston march

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 02:27 IST
George Floyd, a 'gentle giant,' remembered in hometown Houston march

George Floyd's hometown of Houston held a memorial march for him on Tuesday, where attendees recounted a "gentle giant" whose legacy had helped the city largely avoid the violent protests seen elsewhere in the United States.

Hundreds gathered at a downtown park to honor Floyd, who died after a white police officer pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.. Floyd's death has ignited protests across the country. Floyd lived most of his 46 years in Houston's historically black Third Ward neighborhood, located about a mile south of the park where the march began. He had moved to Minneapolis several years ago.

The memorial march was organized by well-known Houston rappers Trae Tha Truth, who was a longtime friend of Floyd's - and Bun B, who worked directly with Floyd's family for the event. Houston's mayor and police chief were expected to attend. "We're gonna represent him right," Trae Tha Truth, whose given name is Frazier Thompson III, told the crowd of several hundred people gathered for the march. "We are gonna tear the system from the inside out."

He added: "George Floyd is looking down at us now and he's smiling." After a prayer, the marchers exited the park and began to walk toward City Hall.

Houston has so far largely escaped the violent protests, with some attributing that directly to the legacy of Floyd himself. "The people who knew George the best help set the tone for Houston. They knew what he was about. He truly was a gentle giant, a sweet guy," said David Hill, a Houston community activist and pastor at Restoration Community Church, who knows the Floyd family.

Hill said Floyd was a good person raised in a tough area. Floyd was well known in the Third Ward and helped churches spread the Gospel in projects and other poor parts of the neighborhood. Houston's black community deeply felt Floyd's loss, Hill said, and most wanted to carry out peaceful demonstrations to honor his memory.

"He was a son of the city. We're grieving in a different way," Hill said. "What you're seeing in the city of Houston right now, is the people who knew him want to represent the city in the best way possible."

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest

Battlespace was the word U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper used to describe protest sites in the United States. The top U.S. general then reinforced that image by appearing in downtown Washington in camouflage during a Monday evening crackd...

Tennis-Cincinnati 'exploring multiple scenarios' for summer tournament

Cincinnati Masters organizers are exploring options for hosting the tournament as the New York Times reported httpswww.nytimes.com20200602sportstennisus-open-new-york.htmlsmidtw-share that it could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as ...

Report: NFL facilities expected to open this week

NFL teams are set to return to their facilities this week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced all 32 clubs into a work-from-home environment. ESPN reported Tuesday that almost all teams would be allowed to open faciliti...

Medical journal concerned about validity of influential hydroxychloroquine study

British medical journal the Lancet on Tuesday said it had concerns about data behind an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients, a conclusion that undercut scientific interest in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020