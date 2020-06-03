Warner Music IPO raises $1.9 bln in biggest U.S. listing this year

Warner Music Group, the world's third-largest recording label, on Wednesday raised $1.93 billion in an upsized initial public offering, the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020.

The company increased the offering to 77 million class A shares at $25 per share, from 70 million shares, valuing it at $12.75 billion.

The deal marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March by plunging stock prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.