Warner Music IPO raises $1.9 bln in biggest U.S. listing this year

Warner Music IPO raises $1.9 bln in biggest U.S. listing this yearReuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:10 IST
Warner Music Group, the world's third-largest recording label, on Wednesday raised $1.93 billion in an upsized initial public offering, the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020.
The company increased the offering to 77 million class A shares at $25 per share, from 70 million shares, valuing it at $12.75 billion.
The deal marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March by plunging stock prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Warner Music Group