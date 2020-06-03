Left Menu
Development News Edition

Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friend's store

PTI | Stlouis | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:23 IST
Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friend's store

A retired police captain who died during a night of violent protests was trying to protect his friend's pawn shop, his widow said. David Dorn's last moments were caught on video and apparently posted on Facebook Live, though the video has since been taken down. He was killed by people who had broken into Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, and his body found on the sidewalk at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

His death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged, including a convenience store that burned. Police also shot and gravely injured a burglary suspect who they say shot at officers. Cities across the U.S. have seen protests and violence since George Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed black man stopped moving and pleading for air.

Dorn was a friend of the pawn shop's owner and frequently checked on the business when alarms went off, his wife, St. Louis police Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. David Dorn served 38 years on the St. Louis police force before retiring in October 2007. He then became chief of Moline Acres, a small town in St. Louis County.

Former St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch knew Dorn for 30 years and said they became close friends when Dorn and his wife were leading the St. Louis police department's Explorers program for young people interested in law enforcement careers, while Fitch was leading the county's program. “He was very dedicated to youth, especially disadvantaged youth," said Fitch, who led the St. Louis County Police Department from 2009 to 2014. “He wanted to see them succeed. He wanted to be a role model for those young men and women to go into law enforcement.” Dorn' s personality was “bigger than life,” Fitch said.

"He was a fun guy, a happy guy. You never had to wonder what he was thinking when somebody did something incredibly stupid like a crime because he would just say it as he saw it.” When he took over as chief in Moline Acres, Dorn made it clear that his officers would be held to the strictest of standards, Fitch said. “He wanted them to do the right thing all the time," Fitch said.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers in St. Louis, said in a news release that Dorn was “the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to.” St. Louis police Chief John Hayden called Dorn a "fine captain.” “Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him,” Hayden said. "Was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.”(AP) AMS AMS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery

Two of South Africas biggest private airlines will start flying between local airports this month after the government eased lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, but they said a recovery could take at least three years...

AirAsia India cuts pilots' salary by 40 pc for May, Jun

AirAsia India has slashed salary of its pilots by an average 40 per cent for May and June, an airline source said. However, the quantum of reduction in pay for other categories and senior management remains at the April level, the source sa...

Soccer-Spanish season kicks off again with second half of abandoned Rayo-Albacete

The Spanish soccer season will restart a day earlier than originally planned on June 10 with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was postponed last December due to offensive chanting. A statem...

Experts watch as Rio de Janeiro economy starts to reopen

Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities worst hit by COVID-19 in Brazil, has slowly started to reopen, more than two months after non-essential businesses were forced to shut down in order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. As of June 1,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020