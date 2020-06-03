Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Reuters | Minnesota | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:49 IST
'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Alfonzo Williams waved his massive forearms and urged onlookers to clear the way for the procession of clergy members marching toward the site in his Minneapolis neighborhood where a white police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck until he died.

Williams ushered local faith leaders to a spot where they preached and prayed with hundreds of grievers. Just feet away, Floyd, a black man, had spent the last nine minutes of his life face down on the pavement with the officer's knee jammed into his neck. Williams, a 43-year-old ex-felon and former gang member believes divine intervention brought him and other members of the local black community to this moment and will guide their response to the tragedy that put the neighborhood in the global spotlight.

"By the grace of God I'm here and alive," said Williams, who has been shot six times during his life. "I know God has a plan and this is part of it. We can't sit around anymore. If we want to have hope for the next generation, we got to act." Williams is a member of the Worldwide Outreach for Christ, a nearby church where he works security and helps organize events for the small congregation.

Before the deadly incident, he served as eyes and ears of this once-ordinary urban neighborhood. Now he is part host, part traffic cop at the sprawling makeshift memorial for Floyd, the latest casualty of police violence to become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. "I have fallen into my role. It's crazy. I can't sit down," he said, resting his sore hip in his truck after working the crowd, helping set up grills and move cases of bottled water.

Williams grew up in the neighborhood. He was a gang member who served time in federal prison for wire fraud and identify theft for stealing $1.8 million. Since leaving prison 10 years ago, "I haven't looked back," said Williams, who now owns a demolition and landscaping company. "I learned in prison that it was not for me. You got to make choices, the right decisions."

Since Floyd's death, Williams has been at the scene every day to help organize and provide emotional support to grievers. "I'm using my life experience to deal with the emotional stress and everything that is out here," said Williams, his eyes welling with tears. "I don't want to do this, but my soul wants me to."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...

People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequat...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could surpass 30,000 - deputy health minister

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic may reach 30,000, a senior health official said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, while suggesting fatalities could be even higher if social distancing measures were relaxed to...

Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

Assam with its strategic location can serve as the gateway to the south-east Asian markets and has emerged as a preferred investment destination, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Wednesday. The state is at the centre of the sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020