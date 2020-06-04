Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alliance, VP.Prodigy advance in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:17 IST
Alliance, VP.Prodigy advance in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Alliance came from behind the beat Team Secret 2-1, and VP.Prodigy edged Team Nigma 2-1 on Wednesday as the upper-bracket playoffs of the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event got underway. VP.Prodigy and Alliance will square off Friday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner advancing to the grand final on Sunday.

The two Wednesday losers drop into the lower bracket, where they will play Thursday. Team Secret will oppose FlyToMoon, and Team Nigma will face Team Liquid, with the winners to meet on Friday. The winner of the Friday lower-bracket matchup will oppose the VP.Prodigy-Alliance loser on Saturday. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for last week in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event concluded last week with Fnatic winning the championship. The other three divisions -- Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- will conclude Sunday. The Europe/CIS event featured two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group saw their tournament end last Sunday.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final. On Wednesday, Secret opened with a 21-minute win, but Alliance rallied to claim the next two games in 31 and 38 minutes.

VP.Prodigy jumped on top with a 46-minute triumph, but Nigma drew level with a 25-minute victory. VP.Prodigy then sealed the series with a 40-minute win. ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States schedule

Thursday's lower-bracket second round Team Secret vs. FlyToMoon

Team Nigma vs. Team Liquid Friday's upper-bracket final

Alliance vs. VP.Prodigy ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool

1. $60,000 2. $38,000

3. $25,000 4. $14,000

5-6. $10,000 7-8. $7,500 -- Vikin.gg, HellRaisers

9-10. $5,000 -- Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy 11-12. $4,000 -- Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas

13-14. $3,000 -- Family Team, OG 15-16. $2,000 -- Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EG produce comeback win in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge comeback to beat Cloud9 on Wednesday and become the only team to win each of its first two matches in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdowns Americas event. EG 2-0-0 trailed 12-2 on Dust II before rallying past C...

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020