MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:47 IST
MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan
MQM chief Altaf Hussain. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. In a letter addressed to the US government, Hussain said, "Pakistan has occupied militarily three provinces of the country namely Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan region and their barbaric and brutal repression is still going on."

"Time has come to ask your powerful decision-makers to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of people of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan," the letter read. Referring to the ongoing protests over the killing of African American man George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota, Hussian said that the administration officials are trying their level best to bring improvements in police excesses to promote harmony amongst the people and to eradicate racism through-out the USA.

"Protest in more than 50 cities, lawlessness and violence is unprecedented. For every misery, pain and suffering there are lessons to be learned for every peaceful and democratic member of the free world," he said. "But unfortunately, decision-makers of past and present US administration are persistently failed to understand the sufferings of people of Pakistan and for one reason or other the Pakistani despotic regimes of past and present are being supported ignoring the fact that they are the most racist and brutal in the world," he added further.

The Pakistan Army is the creator of Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and hundreds of other Jihadi outfits where thousands of religious fanatics and terrorists are being trained as strategic assets of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), said Hussain. He also noted that Pakistan's powerful military and its intelligence agencies under the camouflage of so-called democratic civilian government is one of the most repressive in the world. Despite all these realities the US administration and other international financial institution including World Bank and IMF are the main financial supporter of Pakistan which is also known as epi-centre of all sorts of terrorism, Hussain said in the letter. (ANI)

