Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe rights body urges Malta to stop keeping rescued migrants offshore

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:26 IST
Europe rights body urges Malta to stop keeping rescued migrants offshore

Europe's leading human rights body urged Malta on Thursday to allow disembarkation of more than 400 migrants being held on four former tour group boats just outside the Mediterranean island’s territorial waters. Some of the migrants have been held at sea for more than a month after being rescued from unseaworthy boats north of Libya from which they set out to reach Europe. Malta, which chartered the tourism boats, insists it cannot let them land because its ports have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"The situation of more than 400 persons kept on private ships just outside Malta's territorial waters is unsustainable and requires immediate action," Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement. Malta also says most commitments from fellow European Union member states to take in some migrants reaching its shores have not been kept and its holding centres are being overwhelmed.

Women and children have, however, been allowed to disembark on humanitarian grounds. The condition of the men left on the boats remains unclear, though photographers who managed to approach one boat said those aboard appeared in good health. Last month, the Malta government chartered a fishing vessel to rescue some migrants at sea and take them back to Libya, drawing strong criticism from rights groups.

"Any challenges notwithstanding, it remains paramount that no action by Council of Europe member states results, either directly or indirectly, in the return of migrants at sea to places where they face serious human rights violations," Mijatović said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN voices concern over COVID-19 impact on global immunisations as children miss out on vaccinations

One in five children across the world has received no vaccines at all as the coronavirus crisis halts immunisation campaigns, the UN chief on Thursday said, voicing concern over the widening gaps in the global vaccine delivery and calling f...

Govt cracks whip on Tablighi Jamaat; blacklists 2,550 foreign members, bans entry into India for 10 years Govt cracks whip on Tablighi Jamaat; blacklists 2,550 foreign members, ba'

Eds Updating New Delhi, Jun 4 PTI&#160; Acting tough, the Home Ministry has blacklisted 2,550 Tablighi Jamaat members from nearly 40 countries who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and indulging in mission...

Andhra's Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple will not open on June 8

Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple here in the town of Srikalahasti will not be opened on June 8 as the shrine is currently under the COVID-19 containment zone area. Temple executive officer Chandrasekhar Reddy told media The area in which the ...

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport preparing to resume international flights in July

Sheremetyevo Airport, Russias busiest, is bracing for a 66 fall in traffic this year as it plans to resume flights next month, its board chairman said, and expects it to take about a year before a return to pre-crisis levels.We expect that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020