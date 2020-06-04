Left Menu
U.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:14 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, government and airline officials said. On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing’s curbs on U.S. airlines.

The announcement should allow U.S. carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June 8. The Transportation Department did not immediately comment.

