Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines' Duterte renews threat to kill drug dealers after big bust

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:25 IST
Philippines' Duterte renews threat to kill drug dealers after big bust

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte renewed on Friday a threat to kill drug dealers after police seized 756 kg (1,667 lb) of methamphetamines, a haul he said proved the Southeast Asian country had become a transhipment point for narcotics. The crystal methamphetamine, with a Philippine market value that police put at 5.1 billion pesos ($102.22 million), was one of the biggest seizures since Duterte unleashed his bloody war on drugs, which has defined his presidency, in 2016.

"If you destroy my country distributing 5.1 billion pesos worth of shabu ... I will kill you," Duterte said in recorded address, referring to the drugs. He did not say where the drugs were believed to have come from but said the Philippines was a transhipment centre for Mexican drugs gangsters.

Duterte also hurled insults at human rights groups for criticising his anti-narcotics campaign. The United Nations said in a report on Thursday tens of thousands of people in the Philippines may have been killed in the war on drugs amid "near impunity" for police and incitement to violence by top officials.

But government data put the number of suspected drug dealers and users killed in police anti-narcotics operations since July 2016 at 5,600. Rights group have said the police summarily executed suspects. Police have denied that saying they have acted in self defence when suspects resisted arrest.

Duterte's office dismissed the U.N. report as "rehashed claims" and the accusation of impunity as unfounded.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday. The city-state has already developed the firs...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in 9 years, ECB stimulus boosts euro; U.S. jobs eyed

Asian stocks erased early losses on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011 while the euro hovered near a 1-12 month high as Europes central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020