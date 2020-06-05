France denies harbouring Venezuela opposition leader Guaido in Caracas

France denies harbouring Venezuela opposition leader Guaido in CaracasReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:03 IST
France denied on Friday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had taken refuge at any of its diplomatic sites in Caracas after the Venezuelan foreign minister said he was hiding in the French embassy.
"Mr. Juan Guaido is not at the French residence in Caracas," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. "We have repeatedly confirmed this to the Venezuelan authorities."
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Guaido
- France
- Venezuelan
- Caracas