British Sikh MP seeks inquiry in Margaret Thatcher govt's role in Operation Blue Star

British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has called for an independent inquiry into the "involvement" of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher-led government in Operation Blue Star in 1984.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:32 IST
British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. Image Credit: ANI

British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has called for an independent inquiry into the "involvement" of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher-led government in Operation Blue Star in 1984. Dhesi made the remarks in the House of Commons ahead of the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

He posted a video of his remarks in the House on Twitter on Thursday, raising questions on why an inquiry was not initiated given the huge demand from within the British Sikh community and the support of the Labour Party and other Opposition parties. He said that Sikhs can never forget 1984 as Operation Blue Star was conducted in Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar that year.

Dhesi said he was sure that the Leader of the House will agree with him that it was atrocious that "many still struggle for justice". "But perhaps he can also explain to me that why, despite recent revelations and given the huge demand from within the British Sikh community and given the support of the Labour Party and other Opposition parties, why has an independent inquiry to establish the extent of the Thatcher government's involvement in the attack has still not been held," he said.

Replying to Dhesi, Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, called it an important anniversary. "I have every confidence that Margaret Thatcher, one of the greatest leaders this country has ever had, would always have behaved properly," he replied.

The Indian Army carried out the Operation Blue Star in 1984 between June 1 and June 8. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh terrorists including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). (ANI)

