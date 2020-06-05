Grubhub receives interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero for potential deal- CNBC

Grubhub receives interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero for potential deal- CNBCReuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:14 IST
Grubhub Inc has received interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as potential acquirers, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/2XBcfrR on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc in May approached https://reut.rs/372QS61 the online food delivery company for an all-stock deal.
Grubhub, Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Just Eat Takeaway.com declined to comment.
