People News Roundup: Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'
Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.
