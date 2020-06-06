Left Menu
People News Roundup: Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

People News Roundup: Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.

