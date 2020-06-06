Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan Brand pledges $100M to support racial equality, social justice

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 06:45 IST
Jordan Brand pledges $100M to support racial equality, social justice

Former superstar Michael Jordan and his Nike-backed Jordan Brand are pledging to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to support racial equality and social justice. The vow comes five days after Jordan said "we have had enough" when it comes to racism that people of color face in the United States.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement," read the joint statement from Jordan and his company on Friday. "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people." Part of the initiative involves creating greater access to education.

"Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more," Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. "... There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility." The Jordan Brand pledge was preceded earlier Friday by Nike announcing a "Commitment to the Black Community" plan in which $40 million would be pledged collectively by Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand.

"Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society," Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was a five-time MVP and 14-time All-Star. Earlier in the week, he expressed his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan's statement began. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough. "I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength, and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice." Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting both a second-degree murder and a second-degree manslaughter. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast regained tropical storm force on Friday while drenching southern Mexico and Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained wi...

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints. The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instan...

Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

Venezuelan authorities have jailed three local DirecTV executives under an arrest warrant issued after the Dallas-based company abruptly cut off services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist ...

Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

Protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd vowed Friday to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shifted to a calmer, but no less determined focus on addressing racial injustice. In Minne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020