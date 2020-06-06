Left Menu
Pak minister asks people show discipline to combat coronavirus

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:44 IST
Minister for Planning Asad Umar told the media here that the two most essential components to slow down the pandemic were to observe the official guidelines and changing lifestyle. Image Credit: ANI

A senior Pakistani minister on Saturday urged people to show discipline and follow the official guidelines to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 1,900 lives and infected close to 94,000 people in the country. Minister for Planning Asad Umar told the media here that the two most essential components to slow down the pandemic were to observe the official guidelines and changing lifestyle.

"I appeal to all people to show the same discipline as before. For several weeks we saw people showing discipline to quite an extent and following SOPs but it was set aside in the last week before Eid," he said. The minister, who is head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) - the body tasked to help the government to take decisions and implement them to combat the coronavirus, said those who were not following the safety measures were not only risking their own lives but the lives of millions of others.

"More than 1,900 precious lives have been lost in Pakistan, which shows the gravity of the situation," he said. He also warned that the district administrations had instructions to take strict action against those violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the government.

Umar said that under the new policy, more than 884 areas across the country were under smart lockdown. He also said that health facilities were being improved to cope with the pandemic.

"When the first case emerged in Pakistan on February 26, there were only eight laboratories capable of testing people for COVID-19. However, now the number has increased to dozens," he said. His remarks came as the country registered a record 97 coronavirus deaths in one day and the number of total cases reached close to 94,000 on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 4,734 new patients were detected across the country. It said that so far a total of 1,935 people had died due to COVID-19, while 32,581 have recovered. Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government's 'WeCare' initiative was starting a mental health programme for doctors.

"We need to give moral, psychological, psycho-social support to doctors. It is a dangerous responsibility," he said. Mirza said that it has been found globally that doctors working with patients had more chances of contracting infection, and it was key to give them moral support.

He said that the rate of infection among doctors and medics was not more than 3 per cent. Mirza also said a new App was launched to help the health workers and common people to know which hospital they should go to in case they contract the coronavirus.

