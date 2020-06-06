Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Secret reach ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS final

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:43 IST
Team Secret reach ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS final

Team Secret set up a rematch with Alliance in Sunday's grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Secret swept VP.Prodigy in the lower-bracket final on Saturday, winning in 38 minutes and 26 minutes to send VP.Prodigy home with $25,000 for third place.

Team Secret was in the lower bracket courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Alliance in the opening round of the upper-bracket playoffs on Wednesday. "We got beat up pretty hard last time but hopefully we've learned from that and we should be good tomorrow," Team Secret's Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg said of facing Alliance, per the Team Secret Twitter feed.

The winner of Sunday's best-of-five final will earn $60,000, with the runner-up pocketing $38,000. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, was scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament split into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. The other three divisions -- Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- conclude Sunday. The Europe/CIS event began with 16 teams, and the top eight made the double-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches were best-of-three except for Sunday's best-of-five final.

ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool: 1. $60,000

2. $38,000 3. $25,000 -- VP.Prodigy

4. $14,000 -- Team Nigma 5-6. $10,000 -- FlyToMoon, Team Liquid

7-8. $7,500 -- Vikin.gg, HellRaisers 9-10. $5,000 -- Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy

11-12. $4,000 -- Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas 13-14. $3,000 -- Family Team, OG

15-16. $2,000 -- Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

Bengals pledge $250K for community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday pledged 250,000 toward community initiatives selected by players, coaches and staff members. The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests over last months death of George Floyd while in police...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020