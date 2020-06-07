Left Menu
blue_mx cruise to title in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch - Latin America

Team blue_mx did not lose a match on their way to the championship on Saturday in the $10,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Latin America No. 1 event. blue_mx swept Team mym_alkapone in the best-of-three championship, winning one map by default and 13-7 on Ascent. blue_mx walk away with the $5,250 champ's purse while mym_alkapone took home $2,750 in the one-day event.

The four-team, $10,000 Latin America No. 2 showdown takes place Sunday. The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that launched officially on Tuesday.

The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday, along with divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000, Saturday and Sunday); Korea (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000, Saturday and Sunday). The Latin America No. 1 tournament began with four teams playing a single, best-of-one round robin. Teams were awarded $750 per Round Robin win and $250 per Round Robin loss.

blue_mx were dominant from the start, going 3-0 in round-robin action. They defeated Team RobertoCein 13-3 and then mym 13-7, both on Haven, before destroying Team Znorux 13-2 on Split. mym sandwiched their loss to blue_mx with wins over Znorux, 13-11 on Bind, and 13-8 over RobertoCein on Haven.

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Latin America No. 1 prize pool: Team blue_mx: $5,250

Team mym_alkapone: $2,750 Team RobertoCein: $1,250

Team Znorux: $750 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Latin America No. 1 final group standings (W-L, differential):

1. Team blue_mx, 3-0, plus-27 2. Team mym_alkapone, 2-1, minus-1

3. Team RobertoCein, 1-2, minus-9 4. Team Znorux, 0-3, minus-17

--Field Level Media

