Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 06:28 IST
FURIA, MIBR clinch berths in BLAST Spring Americas Finals

Brazilian teams FURIA Esports and MIBR each won on Saturday at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown's Americas event to clinch spots in the BLAST Premier Spring Americas Finals later this month. FURIA swept Gen.G Esports 2-0 in the first "final," and MIBR rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1 in the second. There is no grand final, but Gen.G and EG will meet on Sunday in a play-in match for the final berth in the Spring Americas Finals.

The four-team, $250,000 online Spring Americas Finals are scheduled for June 16-21. Team Liquid already earned a place in the Spring Americas Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season. The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, a 10-team, $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled for this week at a site to be announced, but plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was split into two online competitions: a 10-team, $182,500 European division and an eight-team, $142,500 Americas division.

FURIA and MIBR each earned $35,000 for their victories, and the third-place team will pocket $20,000, with all three moving on to the Spring Americas Finals. The champion of the Spring Americas Finals will receive a berth in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major, two teams from the European Spring Finals as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit.

FURIA were in control almost the whole way against Gen.G, taking 11-4 leads at halftime of both maps. FURIA ultimately won 16-10 on Train and 16-12 on Inferno, with Henrique "HEN1" Teles (plus-13 kill-death differential) and Andrei "arT" Piovezan (plus-12) leading the way in victory. MIBR had a much tougher battle against EG, with two going to overtime and a third decided by three points. EG survived a back-and-forth opening map on Train, taking it 19-15 in overtime, then MIBR returned the favor by the same margin on Inferno.

On the deciding map, Dust II, EG won seven straight rounds to take a 9-5 lead, but MIBR rallied for a 16-13 victory, including winning nine of the final 10 rounds. Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo led the way with a plus-20 K-D differential, while Alencar "trk" Rossato finished plus-19 with a team-high 82 kills for MIBR. Sunday's play-in match:

Gen.G Esports vs. Evil Geniuses BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas prize pool

1-2. $35,000 each, Spring Americas Finals berth -- FURIA Esports, MIBR 3. $20,000, Spring Americas Final berth

4. $17,500 5-6. $10,000 -- Cloud9, Triumph

7-8. $7,500 -- Chaos Esports Club, 100 Thieves --Field Level Media

