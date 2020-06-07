People News Roundup: Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident

People News Roundup: Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accidentReuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 10:30 IST
Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'
Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.
