Renegades survive to win DreamHack Masters - Oceania title

Renegades survived a stiff charge from Avant Gaming on Sunday to win the best-of-five final and claim the title at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania event. The battle was a rematch of Wednesday's upper-bracket final, when Renegades rallied from a triple-overtime defeat on the first map to prevail 2-1. That victory gave them a one-match advantage entering Sunday's final, which they wound up needing to survive Avant a second time.

Avant grabbed the first map of the rematch with a seesaw victory on Dust II, squandering a 10-8 lead but winning the final five rounds to claim the map 16-13. Avant then took a 2-1 lead in the series with a dominant opening charge on Nuke, jumping to a 13-2 lead by halftime. Renegades won five consecutive rounds while facing match point before losing the map 16-9.

Though they lost that map, they carried the momentum of the late charge into the next map. Renegades jumped to a 10-1 lead on Mirage and finished it off at 16-10 to force a fifth map. In the decider on Inferno, Renegades broke open a close map by winning seven of the first eight rounds after halftime to claim a 15-8 lead on Inferno. Avant survived three match points before Renegades closed it out 16-11.

Joshua "INS" Potter led the way with a plus-19 kill-death differential, while all Renegades players finished in the positive. With the victory, Renegades claimed $10,000 and 185 tournament circuit points. Avant won $5,000 and 85 points.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring -- Oceania began Wednesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania prize pool: 1. $10,000, 185 tournament circuit points --

2. $5,000, 85 -- 3. $3,000, 45 -- ORDER

4. $2,000, 0 -- Chief Esports Club --Field Level Media