Black Lives Matter rally outside US consulate in Hong Kong

About 20 people protested in Hong Kong to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a rally Sunday outside the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Chinese city

"It's a global issue," said Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old British citizen living in Hong Kong. "We have to remind ourselves, despite all we see going on in the U.S. and in the other parts of the world, black lives do indeed matter." Organisers called off the rally late Saturday because of the city's coronavirus restrictions. Those that still showed up gathered in groups of eight, the limit on the size of public gatherings.