Israeli police arrest over 20 suspected Palestinian officials in Jerusalem

The Israeli police said on Monday that more than 20 people were arrested overnight in eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of them representing Palestine's authorities. Despite Israel's view that Jerusalem is its one and undivided capital, the Palestinian authorities continue to operate in the predominately Arab eastern part of the city. Israel considers activity there to be illegal.

"The police units have arrested 21 suspects from the East Jerusalem area tied to illegal activities, confiscating money and equipment ... The arrested are suspected to represent the Palestinian authorities and Palestinian security forces in East Jerusalem," the police said in a statement. The suspects, aged from 40 to 50, have been questioned and will present themselves before a Jerusalem court, which will determine preventive punishment.