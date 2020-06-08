Israeli police arrest over 20 suspected Palestinian officials in Jerusalem
The Israeli police said on Monday that more than 20 people were arrested overnight in eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of them representing Palestine's authorities.ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:08 IST
The Israeli police said on Monday that more than 20 people were arrested overnight in eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of them representing Palestine's authorities. Despite Israel's view that Jerusalem is its one and undivided capital, the Palestinian authorities continue to operate in the predominately Arab eastern part of the city. Israel considers activity there to be illegal.
"The police units have arrested 21 suspects from the East Jerusalem area tied to illegal activities, confiscating money and equipment ... The arrested are suspected to represent the Palestinian authorities and Palestinian security forces in East Jerusalem," the police said in a statement. The suspects, aged from 40 to 50, have been questioned and will present themselves before a Jerusalem court, which will determine preventive punishment.
- READ MORE ON:
- East Jerusalem
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- Tel Aviv
- Arab
ALSO READ
Palestinians easing coronavirus restrictions in West Bank
Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity reopens as Palestinians ease coronavirus curbs
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian attacker -army
Israeli PM: Palestinians in Jordan Valley won't be citizens
Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman