Left Menu
Development News Edition

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US government's current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:48 IST
'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US government's current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. "Right now, we're waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is their expected delivery availability of the drug as we go from June to July. We're kind of not in negotiations, but in discussions with Gilead as they project what the availability of their product will be," Dr. Robert Kadlec, a US Department of Health and Human Services official, told CNN.

Kadlec further said that the Gilead has given a "general range" of product delivery for July and August, which then "significantly expands beginning in September, October, and through the fall as they kind of open the spigot of their production and processing." However, "whatever the supply may be, there may not be enough for everyone who may need it," he added.

In May, the US Food and Drug Administration had given an emergency authorization for Remdesivir. When the coronavirus" pandemic first struck the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also identified Remdesivir as one of the potential treatments for the disease.

The drug also managed to shorten hospital visits by four days and reduced mortality rate from 11.6 percent to 8 percent. However, Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said these results were modest and there was no significant reduction in deaths.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 toll rises to 7200; record jump in cases

The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data. The country has ...

Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharmas mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84. T...

Organised facilities management industry to benefit most from COVID-19 outbreak: Experts

The USD 15 billion-organised facilities management FM segment is likely to benefit the most from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country as businesses resume operations and citizens begin to adjust to the new normal, industry experts said. ...

Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe by curbing COVID-19 -study

Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday.In a modelling study of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020