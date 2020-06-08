Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African opposition leader protests brutality in US, SA

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:44 IST
South African opposition leader protests brutality in US, SA
Image Credit: Freepik

South Africa's leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, held anti-racism protests in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town over the death in the U.S. of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck. The party's firebrand leader, Julius Malema, also charged that South Africa has a problem with racism and brutality perpetrated by its own police and army.

In Johannesburg, about 100 protesters closed a major thoroughfare in front of the U.S. consulate. They knelt in the street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, to mark the time that the American police officer knelt on Floyd's neck. The South African protesters held up Black Lives Matter placards.

Malema, leading the protest at the U.S Embassy in the nation's capital, Pretoria, was joined by the widow of Collins Khosa, a South African man who died after allegedly being assaulted by soldiers enforcing the country's strict lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Khosa was allegedly beaten by soldiers because he was found drinking beer at his home, which was legal during the lockdown although sales of alcohol was prohibited.

The incident happened more than two months ago at Khosa's home in Johannesburg's poor Alexandra township. The opposition party has offered legal fees to help Khosa's family press a court case against the army for his death, said Malema. He said the government has not properly responded to Khosa's death, as the army has already absolved its members of any blame.

"We are in the second phase of suing the state on behalf of the family. We are more than convinced that the judges will be on our side," said Malema, according to the news website News24. "It was brutality and abuse of power and we don't associate with that,".

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Travel on U.S. roads fell by 40% in April amid stay-at-home orders

Travel on U.S. roads fell by 39.8 in April as coronavirus stay-at-home orders prompted tens of millions of Americans to work from home and others to avoid travel as destinations temporarily closed.The U.S. Transportation Department said U.S...

WRAPUP 4-Mourners gather to honor George Floyd as push to reform U.S. police intensifies

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to African American George Floyd, who died in police custody two weeks ago, as pressure intensified for sweeping reforms to the U.S. justice system in the wake of nationwide protest...

WHO: spread from people without symptoms is rare

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is rare, despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pa...

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 & 3 confirmed, what we know so far

The anime enthusiasts are very happy as The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has already been renewed. Although it does not have an official release date, still fans can expect it in 2020. Read further to get more on it.During the period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020