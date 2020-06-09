OG part ways with OG Seed

OG announced Monday that they have disbanded their Dota 2 subsidiary team, OG Seed. The primary reason for the decision was the inability to have the main OG roster and OG Seed compete in the same events. Tournament organizers don't allow multiple rosters from the same organization to compete in the same events, thereby relegating OG Seed to lesser tournaments.

The team, which was announced in November 2019, consisted of Omar "Madara" Dabachach, Rasmus "Chessie" Blomdin, Andreas "Xibbe" Ragnemalm, Zakari "Zfreek" Freedman, Petu "Peksu" Vaatainen (captain) and Allen "Bonkers" Cook (manager). "We always knew the two rosters would not be able to compete in TI10 under OG, but as the new calendar started shaping into regional tournaments, we saw that having two rosters competing in the same tournament created a potential conflict of interest," OG said. "We worked with other teams and Tournament Organizers to try to find a solution, but despite our efforts, we realized that it was still probably a little too soon to try to properly implement multi-team ownership."

OG Seed's high point was upending Evil Geniuses for a berth in the finals at Dota Summit 12. "The whole team would like to openly thank everyone from OG who has been working with us," Peksu wrote in a TwitLonger post. "Nobody leaves this partnership with any resentment etc. Everyone involved from OG has gone above and beyond what we were hoping for when we started this team. We don't want anyone to think we're not grateful for our time and we want everyone to know how much we appreciate what the OG organization has done for us."