Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protestor shoves police officer in Charlotte

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 09-06-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 08:32 IST
Protestor shoves police officer in Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle Monday afternoon with protestors a day after he'd had another tense interaction. Video shows CMPD Captain Brad Koch surrounded by chanting protestors Monday in front of the local government center before a white male protestor approaches and shoves him.

After being pushed, Koch took the man to the ground as more protestors were seen piling on. He was the only officer in the immediate vicinity. No injuries were reported but in a tweet, CMPD said Koch was “assaulted in broad daylight” and is asking for the public's help to identify those involved.

Koch has repeatedly walked with protesters through the city. He was pictured kneeling alongside them last week. The police department said in a tweet that he has walked more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) with protesters in recent days. But his interactions haven't been well-received by all protesters. Some say he isn't welcome to march with them.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CMPD

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic rac...

Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where s...

Khandwa judge tests positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh HC assigns duties to Burhanpur sessions judge

A judge from the lower court has tested positive for COVID-19 in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court to pass an order and assigning his duties and that of others to the sessions judge of Burhanpur. The order was passed o...

Cara Hunter’s DI Fawley novels to get series adaptation

Television programming giant Fremantles UK producer Castlefield has secured the rights to adapt English author Cara Hunters DI Fawley crime novel franchise into a series. The four-book series begins with 2017s Close To Home, and follows wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020