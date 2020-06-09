Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amidst protests across US against racial injustice

Over 5,000 mourners from across the US, wearing face masks and gloves, lined up outside a church here to pay their final respects to African-American George Floyd, whose custodial killing stoked widespread protests in America and other countries over racial injustice. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.

The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The four police officers seen in the footage have since been charged. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide violent protests with some protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

His body arrived in Houston late on Saturday for funeral service and burial is scheduled for Tuesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Jessica Mondragon, a 30-year-old stay-at-home mother, and her husband Ricardo Mondragon, a 38-year-old educator, woke up at 5 am to drive from Austin to Houston. They brought their six-year-old son Linel with them to the viewing.

"We brought him so that he can be part of this moment. We want him to remember that he was part of it," said Jesica. Laura Pena, a 38-year-old immigration attorney from Brownsville, drove six hours on Sunday to join thousands at the Fountain of Praise Church to welcome Floyd back to Houston.

"It is important for the Latino community to support the black community right now. I came to witness history and be in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters," Pena was quoted as saying by the Houston Chronicle. The six-hour-long public viewing for Floyd, which got underway at noon till 6 pm, attracted over 5,000 mourners in the record heat.

The mourners, wearing facemasks and gloves, lined up to usher in to walk toward Floyd's golden casket for a brief moment to pay their respects. Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, visitors were greeted with a temperature check at the door and a hand-sanitizer station before entering the main room for Floyd's viewing. They also went through a metal detector upon entry.

Floyd, lying in state at the front of the church auditorium, was dressed in a tan suit and multi-colored tie in a gold-colored casket. Guests stood on circular floor markers spaced 6 feet apart as they waited their turn to pay their respects. Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather handled all expenses for the funeral services, the report said.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother Larcenia Floyd. Floyd was raised in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school football player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw.

He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to seek work and a fresh start. His face now appears on a mural in his old neighborhood and his name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Floyd's family on Monday when he traveled to Houston. The governor said he was meeting with Floyd's family privately to express his condolences and give them a flag flown over the Texas Capitol in Floyd's honor. Abbott also signaled that he would back police reforms after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day," Abbott told reporters at the church. "His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas respond to this tragedy. I'm here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas," he said.

Apart from Abbott, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden also dined with Floyd's family here on Monday at a restaurant owned by a Black. "He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family," Ben Crump, Floyd's lawyer tweeted.

Harris County in Texas has officially named June 9 as George Floyd Day. In a tweet posted by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday, she said she has issued a proclamation that will be announced on Tuesday.