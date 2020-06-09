Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police union head apologizes for post on accused officers

Bert Gamin, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Brevard County, Florida called his post “in poor taste" in a statement sent to local news media.The message posted over the weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, “Hey Buffalo 57 ...

PTI | Viera | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:25 IST
Police union head apologizes for post on accused officers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida's Space Coast is apologizing for a social media post over the weekend that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida. Bert Gamin, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Brevard County, Florida called his post "in poor taste" in a statement sent to local news media.

The message posted over the weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, "Hey Buffalo 57 ... and Atlanta 6 ... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences ... Plus ... we got your back!" It ended with the hashtags "lawandorderflorida" and "movetowhereyouare." In Atlanta, two officers were fired and face criminal charges after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest. Other officers were placed on desk duty. In Buffalo, New York, dozens of police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit last week, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.

In Florida, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey distanced himself from the FOP post Monday, calling it "distasteful and insensitive to current important and critical issues that are occurring across our country." "While I absolutely understand everyone's concerns regarding this post and its inflammatory nature, please understand and accept that our agency had nothing to do with its occurrence and does not condone its content in any way!!" Ivey wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....

Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers Association PCA on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Womens captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and supp...

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020