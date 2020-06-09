Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-George Floyd's funeral set to begin in Houston, capping two weeks of sadness and outrage

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words "I can't breathe" on them, gathered on Tuesday at a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism rallies around the world.Outside the Fountain of Praise Church, the streets were lined with American flags as those invited to the service filed inside and onlookers stood in quiet respect.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:56 IST
WRAPUP 2-George Floyd's funeral set to begin in Houston, capping two weeks of sadness and outrage
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words "I can't breathe" on them, gathered on Tuesday at a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism rallies around the world.

Outside the Fountain of Praise Church, the streets were lined with American flags as those invited to the service filed inside and onlookers stood in quiet respect. Flowers and bouquets were piled around a photograph of Floyd. After the service, a funeral procession will travel about 15 miles (24 km) to Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. His body will arrive at the cemetery in a horse-drawn carriage for burial alongside his mother.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who grew up in the Texas city, died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis pinned him with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes. A bystander's video captured the incident in excruciating detail, including his saying "I can't breathe" and crying out for his mother. "It was the worst thing I ever could have imagined, watching him going from speaking and breathing to turning blue," said Godfrey Johnson, 45, as he arrived at the church. Johnson attended Floyd's high school and played football with him.

About 500 people were invited to the funeral, which followed memorial services last week in Minneapolis and Raeford, the North Carolina town where Floyd was born. Among those arriving at the church were U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus; Cal McNair, chief executive of the Houston Texans professional football team; and one of the Texan players, J.J. Watt. Families of other black men who have been shot by police were invited to attend, according to local news outlet KHOU.

Floyd's death has unleashed a wave of protests across the United States and cities in other countries against racism and the systematic mistreatment of black people. CAMPAIGN ISSUE

The case also thrust President Donald Trump into a political crisis, who had repeatedly threatened to order the military on to the streets to quell protests, which have mostly been peaceful. As activists and some politicians across the country have called for reducing police budgets and redirecting the money, Trump resisted calls to slash funding, saying 99% of police were "great, great people".

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate who will challenge Trump in a November election, has said he does not support calls to "defund the police." Derek Chauvin, 44, the policeman who knelt on Floyd's neck and is charged with second-degree murder, made his first court appearance in Minneapolis by video link on Monday. A judge ordered his bail raised from $1 million to $1.25 million.

Chauvin's co-defendants, three fellow officers, are accused of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....

Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers Association PCA on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Womens captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and supp...

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020