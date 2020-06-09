Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan militia leader in custody on Darfur war crimes charges

Central African Republic Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo confirmed to The Associated Press that Kushayb had been extradited to The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday after being brought to Bangui the day before.An International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued for Kushayb in 2007.

PTI | Bangui | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:28 IST
Sudan militia leader in custody on Darfur war crimes charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb, who is charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur, has been arrested more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him, authorities said Tuesday. Kushayb surrendered to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country's border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said.

The court said in a statement that Kushayb was in ICC detention, but didn't immediately elaborate on where he was being held. In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the territory's ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

The government responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes. Kushayb is accused of commanding thousands of Janjaweed militia back in 2003-2004 and acting as a go-between for the militia and Sudanese government.

The ICC says he "personally participated in some of the attacks against civilians" and allegedly "enlisted fighters, armed, funded and provided food and other supplies to the Janjaweed militia under his command." Among offenses listed on his arrest warrant are murder, rape, persecution and pillage. No immediate date was set for Kushayb to appear before the court. At his initial appearance, judges will seek to confirm his identity and that he has read and understood the charges against him and his rights.

The next stage will be a preliminary hearing, likely to be months from now, at which prosecutors will attempt to convince judges that their evidence is strong enough to merit putting Kushayb on trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted. Central African Republic Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo confirmed to The Associated Press that Kushayb had been extradited to The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday after being brought to Bangui the day before.

An International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued for Kushayb in 2007. It was not immediately known how long he had been in Central African Republic. Kushayb and former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir evaded arrest on war crimes charges for more than a decade amid reluctance by other African nations to carry out arrest warrants.

Al-Bashir, who is accused of crimes including genocide, traveled abroad freely and it was not until after he was deposed last year that Sudanese authorities agreed to extradite him to The Hague. However, the ex-president has not yet been turned over to the ICC. Human Rights Watch welcomed Kushayb's detention.

"Today is a landmark day for justice for victims of atrocities committed across Darfur and their families," said Elise Keppler, associate director of the group's International Justice Program. "The world watched in horror as Sudan's government carried out brutal attacks on Darfur civilians, killing, raping, burning and looting villages, starting in 2003. But after 13 years, justice has finally caught up with one major fugitive of the crimes.

Kushayb's arrest underscored the importance of the International Criminal Court, which has faced fierce criticism from the United States. "Justice is not always immediately possible, making the ICC's role as a permanent court so critical," she said. "ICC arrest warrants have no expiration date, but do rely on cooperation from states to be enforced."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UP Cabinet passes ordinance to prevent cow slaughter

To protect cows and prevent their slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. For the first offence, a person can be gi...

WRAPUP 4-Two weeks after his death, George Floyd's life celebrated at Houston funeral

George Floyd, the African American whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled at his funeral by religious and political leaders, family and friends on Tuesday in his hometown of Houston. This is a h...

Lockdown: Parle-G helps Parle clock best-ever growth in last four decades

Leading food company Parle Products logged record sales of its Parle-G biscuits, preferred for mass consumption, in April and May during the lockdown, said a senior company official. The company has gained a market share of around 5 per cen...

Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh

The private sector will be allowed to use ISROs facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches, and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020