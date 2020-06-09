Left Menu
Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph

Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer Monday he is friends with the girl's mother and the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool" and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said.

PTI | Jupiter | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:33 IST
A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad. Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer Monday he is friends with the girl's mother and the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.

He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool" and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking. Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. Monday.

He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph (135 kph) in a 45 mph (70 kph) zone before he was able to pull it over. He said that when he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to. Michaelsen is charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens — he says they asked.

He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney..

