Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC to reopen theaters globally in July, shares rise

AMC said it expects to run with limited capacity and blocked seating to maintain safety at its theaters, besides taking the usual precautionary measures.Last week, it flagged "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operations, if it was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:39 IST
AMC to reopen theaters globally in July, shares rise

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after shutting them down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up about 4% in extended trading.

The world's largest movie theater operator said it was planning to reopen almost all its U.S. and UK theaters in time to showcase Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" , slated for release on July 17, and Walt Disney Co's "Mulan" on July 24. AMC said it expects to run with limited capacity and blocked seating to maintain safety at its theaters, besides taking the usual precautionary measures.

Last week, it flagged "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operations, if it was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period. Much like most other out-of-home entertainment businesses, movie theater chains have also been hit by lockdowns and social distancing measures, which further added to the challenges due to a broader consumer shift to streaming services.

AMC on Tuesday said it was conducting an "exhaustive analysis" of its theaters to determine which ones to shut permanently, due to lack of profitability. The company, which operates Odeon Cinemas, recently reopened some theaters in Norway.

"Even though those 3 theaters were limited in ticket sales to 25% of seat capacity, we sold 83% of our available seats this past weekend" Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said, adding that it also recorded strong sales of food and beverages. AMC's total revenue fell 21.6% to $941.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' average estimate of $951.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $2.18 billion, largely due to an impairment charge of about $1.85 billion driven by suspension of global operations and the resulting declines in the company's market capitalization.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Michael Jordan and crew land 442.3-pound fish

Michael Jordan tried his hand at becoming a two-sport athlete when he left basketball for an unsuccessful crack at baseball in the 1990s. Perhaps his second sport should have been fishing.Jordan and his fishing crew aboard his boat, the Cat...

U.S. Senate Republicans plan their own police reform effort

U.S. Senate Republicans said on Tuesday they were working on their own legislation to address police reform and racial injustice as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved toward a vote this month on its sweeping reform bill. Repu...

Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order

Four Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission FCC to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after President Donald Trump urged action. Trump said last month he wants to r...

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line law and order push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalised afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020