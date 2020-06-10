Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana

"The commercial truck was referred to the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System for a non-intrusive X-ray exam, which showed inconsistencies between the cargo in the nose of the trailer and that of the rest of the load," the Department of Justice said.Officers also observed that the trailer did not have a commercial seal securing the back doors.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 06:32 IST
Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana

A 21-year-old Indian national, who used to drive a commercial truck between Canada and the US, has been arrested on the charges of smuggling marijuana with market value of USD 2,500,000, a US attorney has said. If convicted, Arshdeep Singh faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison or a maximum of 40 years and a USD5,000,000 fine.

According to the complaint, on June 5, a commercial truck carrying coffee makers and bearing Prince Edward Island, Canada license plates, attempted to enter the United States at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry at Niagara Falls in New York, Michael Adler, the Assistant US Attorney, who is handling the case, said. "The commercial truck was referred to the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System for a non-intrusive X-ray exam, which showed inconsistencies between the cargo in the nose of the trailer and that of the rest of the load," the Department of Justice said.

Officers also observed that the trailer did not have a commercial seal securing the back doors. "As a result, it was referred to the Peace Bridge warehouse loading dock for a physical exam. During the initial physical exam, officers offloaded the properly identified coffee makers," the Justice Department said. They also located four skids containing seven crates that differed from the rest of the load.

Inspection of the crates revealed coffee grounds. Secreted under the coffee grounds were vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance, the Department of Justice said. Approximately 1,608 vacuum sealed bundles of suspected marijuana, weighing nearly 1,800 lbs, were removed from the original shipment containers, with an approximate value of USD2,500,000. “Recent events have created unique challenges for our Office and our partners in law enforcement as we work together to keep our communities and our Nation safe and secure,” stated US Attorney James P Kennedy.

“While the COVID-19 response may have slowed commerce across our Nation's borders, this arrest proves not only that criminals persist in their efforts to break the law but that law enforcement remains vigilant in its effort to uphold it,” he added. Port Director Jennifer De La O said: "This was an excellent job by our officers from start to finish”. "From recognising a shipment that needed further screening to the identification of the anomaly during the secondary scan, to the coordination with our partners at HSI, our officers are committed to intercepting these illicit drugs from being smuggled in,” he said.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to village getting work under MGNREGA in Odisha's Jajpur

Migrant workers who have returned to their native villages amid coronavirus-induced lockdown are getting employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA scheme in different blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha...

Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong - Abe

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has ...

DL Rochester, who played on Jets' title team, dies at 81

Paul Rocky Rochester, a member of the New York Jets lone Super Bowl team, died last weekend at age 81. The Jets made the announcement Tuesday on their website.Rochester, who went to high school in Floral Park, N.Y., and played at Michigan S...

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020