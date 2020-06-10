Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of color in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El-Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 08:35 IST
Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Bon Appetit's editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned U.S. food magazine by a staff editor. The picture, clicked earlier and posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports. Shubuck's Instagram account has since been taken private.

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," Rapoport said in a post on Instagram. His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of color in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El-Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances. "I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," wrote El-Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series. "None of the people of color have been compensated for their appearances."

Conde Nast said on Tuesday it has a zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination and harassment. "It's simply not true to say that any employee is not paid for their work." The publisher, which also owns Vogue, GQ and the New Yorker, named Amanda Shapiro, an editor for its 'healthyish' website, as the acting deputy editor of Bon Appetit.

In recent days, racial insensitivity has led to the resignation of several high-profile newspaper editors in the United States. The New York Times editorial page editor, James Bennet, responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quell violence amid protests over U.S. racial inequality, resigned on Sunday.

The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, resigned after employees walked out in protest over a headline "Buildings Matter, Too," on a story about the impact of civil unrest on property.

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020